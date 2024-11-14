Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Meadowhall sportswear store is planning a mega expansion by absorbing five other shops.

JD Sports want to more than double in size on High Street by taking over five neighbours: Superdrug, Ann Summers, TUI, Gashapon and Subway.

The unprecedented shake up would also see a lift moved.

It comes after rival Sports Direct moved from The Gallery to a much bigger space on the upper floor of the former Debenhams at the end of The Avenue.

A retail expert told The Star: “I was expecting a JD Sports investment at Meadowhall as it has happened in a majority of large regional centres but I thought it would take the old Sports Direct unit.”

A planning report states the expansion is to meet demand. And none of its other stores “can fulfil this requirement.”

JD Sports has outlets on The Moor and Pinstone Street in Sheffield city centre and at St James Retail Park, Meadowhead.

The planning application was submitted by British Land. It does not mention what will happen to the other shops.