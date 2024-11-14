Meadowhall: JD Sports eyes mega expansion into Superdrug, Ann Summers, TUI, Gashapon and Subway
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
JD Sports want to more than double in size on High Street by taking over five neighbours: Superdrug, Ann Summers, TUI, Gashapon and Subway.
The unprecedented shake up would also see a lift moved.
It comes after rival Sports Direct moved from The Gallery to a much bigger space on the upper floor of the former Debenhams at the end of The Avenue.
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
A retail expert told The Star: “I was expecting a JD Sports investment at Meadowhall as it has happened in a majority of large regional centres but I thought it would take the old Sports Direct unit.”
A planning report states the expansion is to meet demand. And none of its other stores “can fulfil this requirement.”
JD Sports has outlets on The Moor and Pinstone Street in Sheffield city centre and at St James Retail Park, Meadowhead.
The planning application was submitted by British Land. It does not mention what will happen to the other shops.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.