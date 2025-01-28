Ecclesall Road: Cafe Crave opens on Sheffield's top street offering discounts on coffee and treats
Crave Cafe is offering ‘exclusive coffee and treat deals’ for its first 10 days, from Monday January 27.
The eaterie is in the former Love The Lot clothes shop at 507 Ecclesall Road, between Koko Restaurant and Zaap Thai Street Food.
It is owned by married couple Ilayda and Berke Aliyazıcıoglu, who sold Nether Edge Cafe last year.
In a post on Crave Cafe’s Facebook page, they wrote: “We're thrilled to announce our opening and can't wait to welcome you all! Indulge in our delicious breakfast options, chef’s special schnitzel, warming soups, and our delightful desserts.
“Come join us and experience our culinary delights. If you share ‘CRAVE507’ code with staff you can get 10 per cent discount.”
