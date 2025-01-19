Meadowhall: Top women's fashion chain Oliver Bonas in move for new store
Olive Bonas is advertising for staff for its ‘brand new Meadowhall store’.
The brand is known for its brightly-coloured clothes, jewellery and design-led home accessories.
It opened a shop at 323 Ecclesall Road in 2018. Now it is advertising for a store manager, assistant store manager and supervisor at Meadowhall.
No details of salaries are disclosed but the store manager and assistant store manager get 60 per cent off Oliver Bonas goods and the supervisor gets 50 per cent off.
They also get ‘free refreshments and treats’.
The closing date for applications is January 27.
In the seven years Oliver Bonas has been on Ecclesall Road it has seen off rivals White Stuff, which closed in 2023, and FatFace, which is having a closing down sale.
