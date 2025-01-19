Meadowhall: Top women's fashion chain Oliver Bonas in move for new store

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 19th Jan 2025, 13:38 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2025, 13:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A top women’s fashion retailer is opening in Meadowhall after seven years in the city centre.

Olive Bonas is advertising for staff for its ‘brand new Meadowhall store’.

The brand is known for its brightly-coloured clothes, jewellery and design-led home accessories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Olive Bonas has had a shop on Ecclesall Road for seven years. Now it is opening in Meadowhall.Olive Bonas has had a shop on Ecclesall Road for seven years. Now it is opening in Meadowhall.
Olive Bonas has had a shop on Ecclesall Road for seven years. Now it is opening in Meadowhall. | Google

It opened a shop at 323 Ecclesall Road in 2018. Now it is advertising for a store manager, assistant store manager and supervisor at Meadowhall.

No details of salaries are disclosed but the store manager and assistant store manager get 60 per cent off Oliver Bonas goods and the supervisor gets 50 per cent off.

They also get ‘free refreshments and treats’.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire directly to your phone.

The closing date for applications is January 27.

In the seven years Oliver Bonas has been on Ecclesall Road it has seen off rivals White Stuff, which closed in 2023, and FatFace, which is having a closing down sale.

Related topics:MeadowhallSouth YorkshireSheffieldClothes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice