Plans to close an “always busy” neighbourhood bank in Sheffield have sparked shock and anger.

NatWest on Ecclesall Road, at Hunter’s Bar will close at noon on Wednesday, May 7.

The branch has operated from the prominent building for 61 years, The Star understands. Staff will be moved to the branch on High Street in the city centre.

It is one of 53 to close by June 2025 NatWest announced today, as it prioritises digital banking.

Posting on a local Facebook forum, a man said the Hunter’s Bar branch was “well needed.”

He added: “It’s busy all the time. The staff are so helpful and friendly, one of the best I have ever been in.”

A woman responded: “So, no bank except in town? That’s awful news.”

One said: “Have they been doing the usual, telling you for months you can do that online? So when the footfall drops they can justify the closure.”

Another: “It’s just as bad thinking about what it could become.”

There was also concern for older people.

“Whenever I go in, there’s always an older person in there who is getting help at the window or desk. How many people can switch to online banking.”

Nasar Raoof, who runs Banner Cross Post Office, which has banking services, said people didn’t want to wait for a couple of minutes.

He added: “It’s why all branches, one by one, will disappear until we, the community, change our habits.”

Since January 2015, NatWest Group - which also owns Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank - has closed 1,431 branches, according to Which?.

Other closures announced today include Mexborough, Worksop and Alefton.