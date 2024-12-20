Ecclesall Road: Bean Blvd selling Montreal-style bagels opens in Sheffield

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 20th Dec 2024, 07:09 BST

A cafe serving Montreal-style bagels has opened in a former butchers in Sheffield.

BEAN BLVD is in the former Real Meat shop at 950 Ecclesall Road in Banner Cross.

Promoting the launch on X Independent Sheffield said: “Sheffield’s new independent cafe serving Montreal-style bagels loaded with anything you’re craving.

“They’ve also got paninis, doughnuts, croissants, cakes, and all the treats to go with your drink of choice.”

Real Meat Sheffield operated for several years but closed two years ago.

