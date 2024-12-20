Ecclesall Road: Bean Blvd selling Montreal-style bagels opens in Sheffield
A cafe serving Montreal-style bagels has opened in a former butchers in Sheffield.
BEAN BLVD is in the former Real Meat shop at 950 Ecclesall Road in Banner Cross.
Promoting the launch on X Independent Sheffield said: “Sheffield’s new independent cafe serving Montreal-style bagels loaded with anything you’re craving.
“They’ve also got paninis, doughnuts, croissants, cakes, and all the treats to go with your drink of choice.”
Real Meat Sheffield operated for several years but closed two years ago.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.