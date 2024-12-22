Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A married couple from Turkey have applied to open a new cafe in Sheffield.

Ilayda and Berke Aliyazicioglu are behind plans for an eaterie at 507 Ecclesall Road, next to the former Amaro Lounge.

It comes after they previously took over the Lotte on the Edge cafe, on Union Road in Nether Edge, in July, just nine months after moving to Sheffield from Istanbul, Turkey.

The couple renamed Lotte on the Edge to the Nether Edge cafe shortly after taking over and subsequently sold the business earlier this year.

Ilayda and Berke Aliyazıcıoglu took over Lotte on the Edge, in Nether Edge in July. They have applied to open another cafe on Ecclesall Road. | Dean Atkins

The Ecclesall Road application is for an external seating area to the front and fume extract to rear. An estate agent’s brochure states the unit already has an ‘E’ use class which includes retail, professional services and cafes.

The couple’s company, Leokra UK Ltd, is advertising for a chef paying up to £13.50-an-hour, with an expected start date of January 3.

The application has yet to receive permission from Sheffield City Council.

507 Ecclesall Road used to be clothes shop Love The Lot which closed in 2019. It is next to the former Amaro Lounge which McDonald’s tried to turn into a takeaway earlier this year. The bid was withdrawn after queries from a planning officer and protests.

Ilayda and Berke Aliyazıcıoglu have submitted an application for a cafe at 507 Ecclesall Road. They are also advertising for a chef. | Google

Berke Aliyazicioglu’s Linkedin profile states he also runs his own trading business - forex, crypto, commodity, stocks - and provides consultancy services for pro trading.

Ecclesall Road has seen a surge in cafes, bars and restaurants this year.

The former Colombo restaurant, in a large unit at number 359, looks set to become ‘7 Grills’ according to new signs.

Earlier this month, Urban Burger opened between Pizza Express and Nandos. In November, cake shop Cake Box opened next to Beres.

HIGUYS cafe opened at 545 Ecclesall Road in November, selling bubble tea, milkshakes, egg waffles and ice creams.

Design Studio on Ecclesall Road is closing down after 42 years. | NW

In the pipeline are a £3.5m Turkish restaurant, in the former Graze Inn, a new bar next to Lost and Found and a food hall in the former Sunday School at 605.

Refurbishment work is taking place at the former Red’s True BBQ but its future use is unclear, currently.

Meanwhile, one of the last independent shops, Design Studio, is advertising a closing down sale after 42 years.