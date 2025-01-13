Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A top fashion store on one of Sheffield’s trendiest streets has announced it is closing down

FatFace on Ecclesall Road will pull down the shutters permanently on January 26 - or earlier if all the stock sells. It is currently holding a closing down sale.

It opened in 2004 and has been a big brand on the popular shopping street for years.

FatFace is leaving Ecclesall Road. | Google

It follows a long line of retailers to leave Ecclesall Road.

Last month independent cards and gifts shop Design Studio announced it was closing in January after 42 years.

FatFace rival White Stuff had a shop nearby but it closed in February 2023.

At the same time there has been a surge in cafes, bars and restaurants.

In December, The Star revealed plans for a cafe at 507 Ecclesall Road which used to be clothes shop Love The Lot.

It is next to the former Amaro Lounge which McDonald’s tried to turn into a takeaway earlier this year. The bid was withdrawn after queries from a planning officer and protests from the public.

The former Colombo restaurant at number 359 looks set to become ‘7 Grills’, according to new signs.

In December, Urban Burger opened between Pizza Express and Nandos. In November, cake shop Cake Box opened next to Beres.

HIGUYS cafe opened at 545 Ecclesall Road in November, selling bubble tea, milkshakes, egg waffles and ice creams.

In the pipeline are a £3.5m Turkish restaurant in the former Graze Inn, a food hall in the former Sunday School at 605 and a bar in the former Millennium Hall at 518 Ecclesall Road next to Lost and Found bar.

Refurbishment work is taking place at the former Red’s True BBQ, but its future use is unclear, currently.