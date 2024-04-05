Debenhams Sheffield: Owners of former department store on The Moor issue update after plans fall through
Debenhams in Sheffield city centre is back on the market in a blow for shoppers and regeneration chiefs.
The former department store at 2-14 The Moor is up for rent ‘as a whole or in part’ with Savills estate agents.
It comes after years of efforts by owner, London-based MHA, to find a use for it after buying it for £1.5m in March 2021 when the historic chain went bust.
The most recent plan was for a second-hand market and space for makers and craftspeople set to open before Christmas.
Sheffield shoppers and city regeneration chiefs had welcomed plans to bring the prominent building back to life. MHA had also tried to sell it and rent it out.
Anthony Lorenz, spokesman for MHA, said there were some difficulties due to “ownership changes” but it would be “moving forward in due course.”
In January he said reopening plans had been delayed due to internal discussions adding, “I’m very confident it will reopen in 2024."
MHA London went into liquidation in July last year, according to Companies House. Documents lodged by Moorfields insolvency specialists state it had £23.5m of liabilities including £18m of intercompany loans. The sole director is Mohamad Hossein Abedinzadeh.
He is also director of the entity that owns the former Debenhams building in Lewisham. Its accounts are overdue, according to Companies House.
