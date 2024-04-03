Sheffield snooker: Road to hotel popular with World Championship players a 'farm track'
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of Sheffield’s top hotels has become a “farm track” due to “mardiness” over a tree protest, it is claimed.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free email
Local resident Ian France says the “snooker glitterati” who stay at Kenwood Hall Hotel during the World Snooker Championship in April must wonder if their vehicles are going to make it due to potholes.
He claims Kenwood Road in Nether Edge has been “overlooked” for resurfacing since a protest over removing a street tree eight years ago. And repairs are “piecemeal and random.”
He said: “A high-end hotel, accessed by a farm track. This road was left out of the resurfacing programme in a fit of mardiness by Sheffield City Council and Amey at the time of the 'tree story'.
“Eight years on and they periodically and pathetically chuck the odd bucket of asphalt in random holes, leaving many others untreated. A disgrace.
“I live on Meadow Bank Avenue, so use this road often. Many of the snooker glitterati stay here in April. They must wonder if they're going to get there. The road has been 'overlooked' since the tree protest malarkey. Repairs are piecemeal and random.
“If there are two holes the same size they fill one and leave the other. The quality of the repairs is woeful.
“Kenwood Road and the adjacent roundabout has been a weeping sore for years.”
A city council spokeswoman said Kenwood Road was in phase three of six highway consultations that stem from the street tree dispute.
The first phase opened on February 19 covering Dunkeld Road, Silver Hill Road and Banner Cross Road.
Residents on Dunkeld Road in Ecclesall have previously claimed the long wait for resurfacing is 'punishment' for a protest following the felling of a tree on January 17, 2017.
In February, Coun Joe Otten, chair of the waste and street scene committee, said:
“I am pleased to see these designs coming forward for consultation so the residents in the areas affected can provide their feedback on the proposals.
“We’ve worked hard to get the views of a number of stakeholders and are now keen to hear from residents too to ensure we can deliver necessary works in the most suitable way.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.