Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Sheffield’s top hotels has become a “farm track” due to “mardiness” over a tree protest, it is claimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local resident Ian France says the “snooker glitterati” who stay at Kenwood Hall Hotel during the World Snooker Championship in April must wonder if their vehicles are going to make it due to potholes.

Kenwood Road is in urgent need of resurfacing it is claimed.

He claims Kenwood Road in Nether Edge has been “overlooked” for resurfacing since a protest over removing a street tree eight years ago. And repairs are “piecemeal and random.”

He said: “A high-end hotel, accessed by a farm track. This road was left out of the resurfacing programme in a fit of mardiness by Sheffield City Council and Amey at the time of the 'tree story'.

“Eight years on and they periodically and pathetically chuck the odd bucket of asphalt in random holes, leaving many others untreated. A disgrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I live on Meadow Bank Avenue, so use this road often. Many of the snooker glitterati stay here in April. They must wonder if they're going to get there. The road has been 'overlooked' since the tree protest malarkey. Repairs are piecemeal and random.

“If there are two holes the same size they fill one and leave the other. The quality of the repairs is woeful.

“Kenwood Road and the adjacent roundabout has been a weeping sore for years.”

A city council spokeswoman said Kenwood Road was in phase three of six highway consultations that stem from the street tree dispute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first phase opened on February 19 covering Dunkeld Road, Silver Hill Road and Banner Cross Road.

Residents on Dunkeld Road in Ecclesall have previously claimed the long wait for resurfacing is 'punishment' for a protest following the felling of a tree on January 17, 2017.

In February, Coun Joe Otten, chair of the waste and street scene committee, said:

“I am pleased to see these designs coming forward for consultation so the residents in the areas affected can provide their feedback on the proposals.