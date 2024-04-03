Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drive-thru Burger King is set to open in Sheffield when the power is sorted this month - after a “painful” nine-month wait.

The fast-food outlet on Sevenairs Road in Beighton is expected to be "live during April," a spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said.

The Burger King drive-thru site on Sevenairs Road, Beighton in June last year.

The new building, at the side of Wetherspoons’ Scarsdale Hundred pub, has been waiting for a connection since it was finished months ago, according to Patrick Herbert, director at developer Jaguar Estates.

He confirmed Burger King was still on board and the restaurant was now likely to open in May.

He added: “It’s been built and ready for nine months. The wait has been purely down to the electrics. It’s been a painful experience. It’s a very busy site up there and Burger King has borne with us all this time.”

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: “Connection projects can often require securing access to private land and/or wayleave agreements; as well as obtaining work permits from the local authority. These all need to be in place before any work can start.

“During this scheme we have communicated with the customer and worked in partnership with the local authority for appropriate consent to carry out the necessary excavation work in the public highway to route the connection.