Debenhams in Sheffield could reopen as a market for makers if a sale does not go through.

The former department store on The Moor could offer space to craftspeople in a series of concessions on the ground floor, according to property agent Anthony Lorenz, who is handling the sale for London firm MHA.

A sale was moving forward, but a ‘person-to-person’ store letting was also being explored, he added. If that were successful, the first floor could then reopen, possibly selling second hand furniture. A decision would be made within a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debenhams closed in 2021. MHA tried for a year to let it before putting it up for sale last year. The lettings plan is the latest of several proposals.

Debenhams on The Moor has been empty since May 2021.

Mr Lorenz said: “We think the maths of a person-to-person store letting will work. It would be similar to plans for the former Debenhams in Cardiff. It’s not about using brands, because they are in shopping centres already.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, Landsec, one of the UK's biggest property firms, bought an empty Debenhams giving it full control of St David's shopping centre in Cardiff. It said it had plans for “new public spaces” and elevated “food and beverage and leisure concepts”. And it would benefit from a “flight to prime” as retailers seek out attractive locations.

Sheffield City Council has also given a provisional green light - in the form of ‘pre-app advice’ - to a plan to replace Debenhams on The Moor with 22 and 34 storey-towers. The Debenhams store in Meadowhall remains closed.