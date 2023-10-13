The huge building is set to be a mishmash of makers, niche retailers and individuals selling belongings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Debenhams in Sheffield city centre is set to reopen before Christmas as an ‘eBay you can touch and feel’.

The store on The Moor could come back to life with people selling belongings from stalls, such as furniture, mobile phones or even World War One relics. It will be backed by a website displaying items and accepting bids and a collection service to transport them to the building, according to Anthony Lorenz, spokesman for owner, London firm MHA.

The now closed and much missed Debenhams department store on The Moor, Sheffield

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside them in the ‘People To People’ store will be niche retailers, craftspeople and makers on longer term deals. The plan is to open the doors before Christmas, he added.

He said: "People increasingly want to sell things, this will be like an eBay you can touch and feel. In a recession people are looking for bargain prices. There will be something for everyone."

The model was "innovative" and the only real competition was from The Moor Market, he added.

Debenhams closed when the historic chain went bust in 2021. MHA spent a year trying to let the building on The Moor before putting it up for sale. After several potential deals fell through, it developed the idea of establishing its own ‘person-to-person’ to store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lorenz said they would be urging niche retailers across Yorkshire to take space. They were also still planning to open a food hall and there might also be a "big letting" to announce.

He added: "It’s an incredibly good building and it’s incredibly well placed. I’m pretty confident about it. It will be completely unlike High Street brands, it will be retailing with a difference."