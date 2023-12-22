The ambition had been to have a second hand market and space for makers and craftspeople

Debenhams in Sheffield city centre will not reopen before Christmas, The Star can confirm.

The owner of the former department store on The Moor had ambitions to have it up and running in December with a second hand market and space for makers and craftspeople.

But Anthony Lorenz, spokesman for London firm MHA, said it had been delayed due to internal discussions between those involved.

He added: "Our ambition was to open it as soon as it was ready. That has been stretched out by two or three months. We hope to make an announcement at the end of January and I’m very confident it will reopen in 2024."