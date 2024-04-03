Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new upmarket hotel opening soon in Sheffield city centre has applied for permission to sell alcohol until 1am each night.

Radisson Blu Hotel, on Pinstone Street, overlooking the Peace Gardens, is due to open on June 10 this year and will have a rooftop bar and restaurant.

The sign has gone up at the new Radisson Blu Hotel in Sheffield city centre ahead of its opening this June

It has applied to Sheffield City Council for permission to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises between 8am and 1am each day.

The hotel's licensing application would also allow for indoor sporting events, live music, recorded music, dance and similar activities to take place there between those hours.

Being across the street from Sheffield Town Hall, it is ideally located for weddings, as well as other functions.

Bookings for the new hotel were due to open last week but the web page had still not gone live as of this morning, Wednesday, April 3, with no indication as to when it will be up and running. A web page for the 154-room 'upper mid-scale' hotel, with its refurbished Victorian façade, has been created, describing how it is decorated in a 'minimalist color scheme with Scandinavian touches'.

But when you attempt to load the page as of this morning, you get the message 'sorry, something went wrong'.

Jobs at the hotel have been advertised, with 40 members of staff being sought ahead of opening but no wages disclosed for the various positions.

As well as its rooftop restaurant and bar, the new Radisson Blu hotel will feature conference facilities and flexible event space, making it, in the council's words 'the premier destination to stay within the city'.

The hotel is a major part of the £480 million Heart of the City regeneration project, run by Sheffield Council and its development partner Queensberry, which also includes new shops, homes, offices and leisure space.