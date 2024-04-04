Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at 16 rail companies across the UK will continue industrial action in April as new strikes are launched over pay and conditions.

Rail passengers are being warned of major disruption, with numerous companies who operate out of Sheffield set to be involved.

Train drivers who are members of the ASLEF union will walk out for 24 hours on specific dates starting on Friday, April 5, 2024.

When are the rail strikes in April?

It is reported the action will likely lead to cancellations, delays and, in some cases, no services in some areas. Passengers are advised to check before they travel.

Below are the dates of April’s strike action, as well as the rail operators where drivers will strike. Companies that operate services in and out of Sheffield are highlighted in bold.

Friday, April 5: Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway , West Midlands Railway, CrossCountry

, West Midlands Railway, Saturday, April 6: Chiltern, GWR, LNER, Northern , Transpennine Express

, Monday, April 8: c2c, Greater Anglia, GTR Great Northern, Thameslink, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway.

Sheffield Station in Sheffield city centre. A number of companies, including Northern Rail, East Midlands Railway and Transpennine Express, will be affected by strike action in April.

Can I get a refund if my train from Sheffield has been affected?

Anyone who booked an advance ticket can be refunded without fee if their train is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled due to the strikes. Return tickets can also be eligible if any part of the journey is cancelled.

Passengers who hold season tickets, such as flexi and monthly tickets, can claim 100 per cent compensation for strike days through the Delay Repay scheme if they cannot travel.

When are the next rail strikes?

At the moment, there are no additional dates for strike action. Negotiations over pay and conditions will continue.

Unions must give 14 days notice of any strike action.

Members of the RMT union accepted a pay offer in November 2023, meaning they will no longer be part of industrial action until at least the spring.

