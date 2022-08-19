News you can trust since 1887
Orchard Square Sheffield: Car racing simulation centre set to open at former menswear store

A former menswear shop in Sheffield city centre could have a exciting future as a racing simulation venue.

By David Walsh
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:45 am

Posters have gone up in the window of the former Northern Menswear store on Church Street.

They state ‘racing simulation centre coming soon’, with what appears to be an operator’s name: Simulation Station.

Northern Menswear closed earlier this year. The unit is part of the Orchard Square complex which has seen the departure of Fat Face and Schuh, with Clarks leaving soon.

Posters have gone up in the window of the former Northern Menswear store on Church Street.

