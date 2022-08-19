Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posters have gone up in the window of the former Northern Menswear store on Church Street.

They state ‘racing simulation centre coming soon’, with what appears to be an operator’s name: Simulation Station.

A former menswear shop in Sheffield city centre could have a exciting future as a racing simulation venue.

Northern Menswear closed earlier this year. The unit is part of the Orchard Square complex which has seen the departure of Fat Face and Schuh, with Clarks leaving soon.

