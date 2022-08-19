Orchard Square Sheffield: Car racing simulation centre set to open at former menswear store
A former menswear shop in Sheffield city centre could have a exciting future as a racing simulation venue.
Posters have gone up in the window of the former Northern Menswear store on Church Street.
They state ‘racing simulation centre coming soon’, with what appears to be an operator’s name: Simulation Station.
Northern Menswear closed earlier this year. The unit is part of the Orchard Square complex which has seen the departure of Fat Face and Schuh, with Clarks leaving soon.