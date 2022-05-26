Trippets Lounge Bar is set to host a two-week exhibition by Maria Marinou, originally from Athens, and Cyprus-born Loukas Georgiou.

Both artists are based in Sheffield. Maria Marinou has had two successful solo exhibitions at Trippets prior to lockdown.

It will be the first art exhibition held at the live jazz venue since before the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artists Maria Marinou and Loukas Georgiou, preparing for their exhibition at Trippets Lounge Bar, Sheffield. Photo by Andy Muscroft

Maria Marinou spent five years at the Athens School of Fine Art before doing a masters at the University of Sheffield.

She was awarded a distinction from both institutions and, in 2019, she was runner-up in the People’s Choice Award at the Fronteer Art Exhibition. She is also an archaeologist.

Loukas Georgiou studied at the Cyprus Academy of Art and, more recently, did a masters at Kingston University, London.

He won the Fronteer Open Judges’ Choice Award in 2021.

Debbie Shaw, co-owner of Trippets Lounge Bar, said: “It’s a privilege to be able to exhibit their stunning work. We’re big fans of art and Maria Marinou & Loukas Georgiou @Trippets Lounge Bar will be the way to reintroduce exhibitions at the venue.”

Maria said: “Loukas and me are good friends and we also share the same studio space.

“We regularly collaborate and get inspired from each other on a daily basis – having a shared exhibition is a natural progression for us. We do hope people enjoy it. ”

The Maria Marinou & Loukas Georgiou @Trippets Lounge Bar exhibition runs from June 2 to 19 and entry is free.