University Students Rag Day boat race on River Don, Sheffield, 1964. Picture Sheffield Ref No: s31014

University of Sheffield history in pictures - students, sports and Rag Day

Sheffield’s two universities bring thousands of students from home and abroad into the city each year.

By Julia Armstrong
Friday, 20th May 2022, 11:14 am

These photographs supplied from the Sheffield Archives are all about university life.

This week the pictures relate to The University of Sheffield. Next week they will be on Sheffield Hallam Uni.

1. Intensive study

Department of Metallurgy (latterly Materials Science and Engineering), University of Sheffield, Mappin Street, 1965. Picture Sheffield Ref No: s42848

Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Higher education

The University of Sheffield Arts Tower from Weston Park, 1969. Picture Sheffield Ref No: t04507

Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Over the rainbow

University of Sheffield, Students Union LGBT+ Committee Friends of Dorothy Day, 2000. Picture Sheffield Ref No: v05077

Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Sporting success

Stephenson Hall women's hockey team, University of Sheffield. Picture Sheffield Ref No: p00729

Photo: Picture Sheffield

University of Sheffield
