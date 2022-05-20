University of Sheffield history in pictures - students, sports and Rag Day

These photographs supplied from the Sheffield Archives are all about university life.
1. Intensive study
Department of Metallurgy (latterly Materials Science and Engineering), University of Sheffield, Mappin Street, 1965. Picture Sheffield Ref No: s42848
Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Higher education
The University of Sheffield Arts Tower from Weston Park, 1969. Picture Sheffield Ref No: t04507
Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Over the rainbow
University of Sheffield, Students Union LGBT+ Committee Friends of Dorothy Day, 2000. Picture Sheffield Ref No: v05077
Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Sporting success
Stephenson Hall women's hockey team, University of Sheffield. Picture Sheffield Ref No: p00729
Photo: Picture Sheffield