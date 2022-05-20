Sheffield is said to be one of the luckiest places in Britain for National Lottery winners

National Lottery: Stories of South Yorkshire's big winners over the years as £184m prize is claimed

As one happy couple celebrate the biggest-ever National Lottery win in the latest Euro Millions draw, we’re looking back at past South Yorkshire winners.

By Julia Armstrong
Friday, 20th May 2022, 9:58 am

Three years ago, Sheffield was named as number five on the list of the UK cities which have seen the most lottery winners.

The National Lottery was launched in 1994. According to the lottery website, there have been more than 6,300 new millionaires created and £30 million raised for good causes every week.

1. Spreading the love

Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg celebrate winning a £7,649,520 jackpot from the National Lottery at Bramall Lane football ground on January 25, 2000. They became renowned for giving away much of their fortune to many good causes. Barbara died in 2018, aged 77

2. L of a win

Driving instructor Mel Rodgers (50) and his wife, Janet (49) celebrate winning £119,075 outside GT News in Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield on January 22, 2002

3. Sadness for winner

Retired miner Peter Brown from Sheffield won £1,284,612 in July 2002. Sadly, his wife Hazel died just a few months before the big win and he said no amount of money could make up for that loss.

4. Clever mum

Lottery winner Trish Emson and baby Benjamin of Elliot Close, Wath in Benjamin's room stuffed full of presents. Trish won £1.7 million in October 2003 but vowed to keep her feet on the ground - in 2015 she was working as a dinner lady in Benjamin's school

