The funnyman, best known for the Channel 4 shows 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, will be joined on stage by his comedy partner and wife, Lucy Beaumont (Meet the Richardsons), and a host of funny friends on Friday, June 10.

The line-up of comedians will be performing at Ecclesfield School, Sheffield, to raise funds for vulnerable families of students at Minerva Learning Trust Schools.

Jon and Lucy are the popular stars of the comedy television series Meet the Richardsons on TV channel Dave, performing as fictionalised versions of themselves.

The doors will open at 7pm with the show commencing at 7.30pm. Tickets are available to buy on EventBrite and are priced at £25 plus booking fee of £2.54.

Visit cutt.ly/Eccocomedy to purchase tickets. Please note this event is strictly for ages 18 plus.

The evening is a fundraising initiative organised by Minerva Learning Trust, an educational trust that runs six Sheffield schools - Ecclesfield High School, Chapeltown Academy, Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, High Storrs School, Stocksbridge High School and Woodthorpe Community Primary School.

The organisation is a registered charity and will be using all the funds raised at the event to support vulnerable families of pupils and students at the trust schools.