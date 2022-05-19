Jon Richardson to host comedy night at Sheffield's Ecclesfield School, in aid of vulnerable families

Prepare for an evening of laughter in Ecclesfield when the hugely popular comedian Jon Richardson appears in a one-night-only stand-up show.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 11:25 am
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 11:26 am

The funnyman, best known for the Channel 4 shows 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, will be joined on stage by his comedy partner and wife, Lucy Beaumont (Meet the Richardsons), and a host of funny friends on Friday, June 10.

The line-up of comedians will be performing at Ecclesfield School, Sheffield, to raise funds for vulnerable families of students at Minerva Learning Trust Schools.

Jon and Lucy are the popular stars of the comedy television series Meet the Richardsons on TV channel Dave, performing as fictionalised versions of themselves.

Populr TV comedian Jon Richardson headlines a fundraising comedy night at Ecclesfield School, Sheffield in June

The doors will open at 7pm with the show commencing at 7.30pm. Tickets are available to buy on EventBrite and are priced at £25 plus booking fee of £2.54.

Visit cutt.ly/Eccocomedy to purchase tickets. Please note this event is strictly for ages 18 plus.

The evening is a fundraising initiative organised by Minerva Learning Trust, an educational trust that runs six Sheffield schools - Ecclesfield High School, Chapeltown Academy, Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, High Storrs School, Stocksbridge High School and Woodthorpe Community Primary School.

The organisation is a registered charity and will be using all the funds raised at the event to support vulnerable families of pupils and students at the trust schools.

Jon Richardson also appears on stage at Sheffield City Hall on February 18, 2023 with his new stand-up show, The Knitwit.

