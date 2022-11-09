Pulp will be back in Sheffield after an even longer absence, there’s also a big homecoming gig for the Arctic Monkeys, flying high after rave reviews for new album The Car, and Def Leppard will join fellow rock legends Mötley Crüe for what promises to be an amazing night at Bramall Lane.

There are also some exciting shows coming to Sheffield’s theatres, not least the chance to see acting great Sir Ian McKellen tread the boards at the Lyceum Theatre in February.

Below are some of the most exciting dates for your calendar in Sheffield next year for music, comedy and theatre.

Peter Kay, the Arctic Monkeys, Def Leppard and Pulp are among the big names who will be performing eagerly awaited shows in Sheffield in 2023

Peter Kay at Utilita Arena Sheffield

One of Britain’s best-loved funnymen Peter Kay, famed for TV shows including Phoenix Nights and Car Share, is finally heading back out on tour after a long absence – and he’ll be stopping twice in Sheffield. He last toured in 2010, when he set the Guinness World Record for the highest-selling comedy tour of all time, and he was due to perform in Sheffield five years ago before cancelling that tour in 2017. He’s promised to keep ticket prices for his 2023 shows the same as they were 10 years ago to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. Peter Kay will be at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, February 17 and Friday, August 11.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe at Bramall Lane

These two giants of rock are teaming up for a huge tour, including a homecoming date for Def Leppard at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane Stadium on May 22. Between them, the two bands have sold more than 2010 albums and they shifted more than 1.3 million tickets for their recent North American tour.

Arctic Monkeys at Hillsborough Park

The boys from High Green are now one of the biggest bands in the world, with their latest album The Car garnering glittering reviews. Alex Turner and co will be back on home turf to the delight of their Sheffield fans when thy perform two gigs at Hillsborough Park, on June 9 and June 10, as part of their 2023 UK and Ireland tour. Tickets were quickly snapped up when they went on sale in September but disappointed fans have been advised to keep checking official resale sites.

Sir Ian McKellen in Mother Goose at the Lyceum Theatre

Thespian royalty in the form of Sir Ian McKellen will be gracing Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre in a panto, no less. He will appear as the titular character alongside comedian John Bishop and presenter Mel Giedroyc between February 14 and February 18. There was huge demand for tickets when they went on sale recently.

Pulp at Utilita Arena Sheffield

Britpop fans rejoiced when Pulp announced they were reuniting to perform together for the first time in a decade. Jarvis Cocker and his bandmates will play two homecoming shows at Utilita Arena Sheffield, on July 14 and July 15. They will be joined on both those dates by fellow Sheffield legend Richard Hawley.

Self Esteem at O2 Academy Sheffield

Self Esteem is well and truly on the road to superstardom, having wowed critics with her album Prioritise Pleasure, made a big impression at Glastonbury 2022 and won a galaxy of new fans with appearances on TV shows including The Graham Norton Show. It won’t be long before she's playing much bigger venues than O2 Academy Sheffield, where she’ll be performing on March 16 and March 21 in 2023.

Lewis Capaldi, Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023 and Girl From The North Country among other highlights

One of the biggest shows at Utilita Arena Sheffield next year promises to be the gig by Lewis Capaldi on January 16. He recently racked up his third UK number 1 with Forget Me, and his latest album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is released next year.

Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres has several other exciting treats in store. Standing at the Sky’s Edge, telling the story of the community at Sheffield’s famous Park Hill flats across six decades, with music by Richard Hawley, is making a welcome return following its sell-out 2019 debut. Its latest run begins this year on December 10 but continues until January 21.

Girl from the North Country, an award-winning musical set in 1930s America and featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, will be at the Lyceum from January 17-21. Other big shows in 2023 include Steel Magnolias, Jersey Boy, Hey Duggee – The Live Theatre Show, Kinky Boots, The Mousetrap, Miss Saigon and Titanic The Musical.

O2 Academy Sheffield and The Leadmill

Reverend and the Makers, Suede, Little Man Tate and Dick and Dom in da Bungalow Live are among the big shows in store. And over at The Leadmill, there’s a strong line-up, including comedians Sophie Duker, Tim Key and Chris McCausland, plus former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes and Inspiral Carpets.

