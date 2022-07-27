​​​​​Jarvis confirmed the band would return for reunion shows in 2023, their first in a decade.

Drummer Nick Banks told the BBC the band had a list of "potential" dates and places but could not confirm exact details.

He said it had been a “couple of months” of planning for the Sheffield-based band but everything was yet to be finalised.

Asked if he would play in his hometown of Sheffield, he said: “It doesn't take the brain of Britain to put those dots together.”

He said Cocker had been driving the reunion while “everything has to come from your majesty”.

The band, best known for hits Disco 2000, Common People and Babies, was formed by lead man Jarvis Cocker in Sheffield in 1978.

Pulp performing on the Main Stage at the Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday 11th June 2011. Picture: Sarah Standing (112085-9700)

In total they made eight albums between 1983 and 2001 and were regarded among the Britpop “big four”, along with Oasis, Blur and Suede.

They are best known for hit albums His 'n' Hers in 1994 and Different Class in 1995, which reached the number one spot in the UK albums chart. It spawned four top ten singles, including “Common People” and “Sorted for E's & Wizz” both of which reached number two in the UK singles chart.

In 1998 they released “This is Hardcore” which reached No. 1 in the UK albums chart and earned the band a third successive nomination for the 1998 Mercury Prize.

Pulp released We Love Life in 2001 and then took a decade-long break, having sold more than 10 million records.

Its members have changed over the years, but the 2011 most recent reunion line-up was frontman Jarvis Cocker, guitarist Russell Senior, keyboard/backing singer Candida Doyle, drummer Nick Banks, bassist Steve Mackey and guitarist Mark Webber.

They played several shows in 2011, including a surprise set at Glastonbury and a headline spot at Reading and Leeds that year.

They haven't performed together since December 2012 when they played a homecoming gig in Sheffield.

Jarvis regularly hosts a music show on Radio 4.