Arctic Monkeys: rock band promotes The Car album with Yorkshire accent on billboard in Sheffield
Arctic Monkeys have paid tribute to their Yorkshire roots on billboard near Central Library
Arctic Monkeys has delighted fans by giving a nod to their Yorkshire roots on a billboard promoting their upcoming album in Sheffield.
The rock band are set to release their seventh studio album, The Car, tomorrow (21 October).
They commissioned a giant billboard featuring the album cover to go up in the Steel City as part of promotion for their latest album.
Fans took to Twitter to comment on a change in the album’s name on the graphic.
Most Popular
Arctic Monkeys decided to knock off “the” from the album title, in line with a common Yorkshire accent, where people would say “t’ car”.
Fans have called the move a “nice touch” and “genius”, while gushing over the artwork.
One person wrote: “‘Car. If you know you know “
Another said: “Im not even from the UK but I think this is such a class touch”
The artwork used on the billboard was photographed by the band’s drummer Matt Helders in Los Angeles, and can be seen on the side of the Central Library.
Recently, Arctic Monkeys fans also spotted that some street posters promoting the album translated ‘The Car’ into different languages, with German and Spanish posters among those spotted.
Arctic Monkeys have shared the single ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, just two days before the full release of their album.
The track is accompanied by a music video that was filmed during their recent King’s Theatre show in Brooklyn, New York.