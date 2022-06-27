It is being called one of, if not the, top performances at Glastonbury this year. In a critically-praised set on the John Hill stage, Rebecca Lucy Taylor won the crowds over with ambition, style and stage presence.

This was not least because of her performance in a Madonna-esque conical corset and matching cape.

Rotherham-raised Rebecca Lucy Taylor stunned audiences at Glastonbury with a Madonna-esque conical corset modelled after Meadowhalll Shopping Centre. Image by BBC.

But keen-eyed viewers will have spotted how the striking bra was modelled after the dome on top of Sheffield’s own Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

It came after the Rotherham-born artist wore a dress made entirely of Boots Advantage Cards at a performance in 2019.

Prior to the show, the 35-year-old cryptically tweeted first an image of the Boots dress followed by a picture of the Meadowhall dome. Fans puzzled over what this could mean, but it was quickly solved once she stepped on stage.

“There is nothing that terrifies a man more than a woman that appears completely deranged,” read the stark white block capitals backdrop on stage. The Sheffield solo artist timed her bold performance and mission statement well after the condemnable overturning of Roe V Wade in America, and even dedicated one of her fan favourites, ‘The 345’, to “our sisters in America”.

Rebecca, who performs as Self Esteem, was critically praised for her show at Glastonbury on the John Hill stage. Image by BBC.

In any case, her audience have not stopped praising her on social media since the show, with critics worldwide praising the artist’s live set, choreography and banter with the crowd.

One fan tweeted her to say: “You deserved every single second of that yesterday afternoon. We were all in tears at the end, was a privilege to be in that tent witnessing such a remarkable show. Thank you."

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, known as Self Esteem, grew up in Rotherham and has performed in bands since the age of 18.

Formerly one half of Sheffield band Slow Club, Taylor released her first track under the nom de plume Self Esteem in 2017, going on to release her debut album, ‘Compliments Please’, in 2019.