Sheffield’s own The Arctic Monkeys’s have announced they will be performing at Hillsborough Park in June 2023 as part of their UK tour, with tickets for the shows going on sale next week.

The shows will be the bands first live performance in the city since their sell-out performance at the Utilita Arena in September, 2018.

The Arctic Monkeys are returning to Sheffield to perform in Hillsborough Park in 2023

Sheffield City Councillor, Richard Williams, chair of the communities, parks and leisure policy committee, said: “As local lads themselves the Arctic Monkeys were very keen to play in such an iconic location in terms of their music and their roots and they are passionate about coming back and giving back to the area.”

Coun Williams also said all “surplus income generated by the hire of the land” will be reinvested in Hillsborough Park.

The band will perform in Hillsborough on June 9 and 10 next year, as their UK and Ireland tour follows the release of their latest album, The Car.

The Car is expected to be released on October 21, 2022, with a number of new tracks on the way for fans to listen to on release.

Sheffield is the sixth stop on the tour for the band, but the first city to get two shows on the tour, with the only other being London later on.