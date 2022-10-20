Def Leppard to play Sheffield homecoming gig at Bramall Lane with Mötley Crüe in May 2023 - how to get tickets
Def Leppard have announced a homecoming gig at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane Stadium, where they will appear with fellow rock legends Mötley Crüe.
The two bands have united to co-headline what has imaginatively been dubbed ‘The World Tour’, and they will play at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground on Monday, May 22, 2023. That will be the first gig of their European leg and the first of four UK dates, with the others taking place in July at London’s Wembley Stadium, at the Lytham Festival and at Hampden Park in Glasgow.
Read More
Who are Def Leppard, what are their biggest hits and what have they said about Sheffield homecoming?
Most Popular
Def Leppard, whose biggest hits include Hysteria, Love Bites and Pour Some Sugar on Me, have just completed a huge North American tour, for which more than 1.3 million tickets were sold. The world tour will begin on February 18 next year in Mexico City and conclude at Hampden Park on July 6.
Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott said: “After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the US and Canada this year, we’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We’re looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!”
Music: Lewis Capaldi announces 2023 UK tour including Sheffield date: how to get tickets and presale details
Mötley Crüe said: “We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!"
Who has sold the most albums worldwide out of Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe?
Def Leppard, consisting of lead vocalist Joe Elliott, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell on guitar, bassist Rick Savage, and Rick Allen on drums, have sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and in 2019 were inducted into the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Since 2018, their songs have been streamed a staggering 5.5 billion times, and their spectacular live shows have seen them heralded as the world’s greatest live rock band. In May, Def Leppard released their 12th studio album, Diamond Star Halos, which debuted at number one on both the Apple and Amazon Music charts.
Mötley Crüe, who hail from Los Angeles, have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. Their biggest hits include Kickstart My Heart and Home Sweet Home and is still regularly featured on hit TV shows like Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, helping to introduce them to a new audience.To buy tickets for the tour, visit motley.com & defleppard.com.
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe World Tour dates in full
Sat, Feb 18, 2023 Mexico City, Mexico Foro SolTue, Feb 21, 2023 Monterrey, Mexico Estadio BanorteSat, Feb 25, 2023 Bogota, Colombia Parque Simon BolivarTue, Feb 28, 2023 Lima, Peru Estadio NacionalFri, Mar 3, 2023 Santiago, Chile Estadio Bicentenario de La FloridaTue, Mar 7, 2023 Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz ParqueThu, Mar 9, 2023 Curitiba, Brazil Estádio Couto PereiraSat, Mar 11, 2023 Porto Alegre, Brazil Arena do GrêmioMon, May 22, 2023 Sheffield, UK Bramall LaneWed, May 25, 2022 Mönchengladbach, Germany SparkassenParkSat, May 27, 2023 Munich, Germany KoenigsplatzMon, May 29, 2023 Budapest, Hungary MVM DomeWed, May 31, 2023 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena KrakówFri, Jun 2, 2023 Prague, Czech Republic Prague Rocks *Sat, Jun 3, 2023 Hannover, Germany Expo PlazaTue, Jun 7, 2022 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rock Festival *Fri, Jun 9, 2023 Helsinki, Finland RockFest *Sun, Jun 11, 2023 Trondheim, Norway Trondheim Rocks *Wed, Jun 14, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark COPENHELL *Sun, Jun 18, 2023 Dessel, Belgium Graspop Metal Meeting *Tue, Jun 20, 2023 Milan, Italy Ippodromo SNAI San SiroFri, Jun 23, 2023 Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo de AlgesSat, Jun 24, 2023 Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain Auditorio Miguel RíosTue, Jun 27, 2023 Thun, Switzerland Stockhorn ArenaSat, Jul 1, 2023 London, UK Wembley StadiumSun, Jul 2, 2023 Lytham, UK Lytham FestivalTue, Jul 4, 2023 Dublin, Ireland Marlay ParkThu, Jul 6, 2023 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park.