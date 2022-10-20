The two bands have united to co-headline what has imaginatively been dubbed ‘The World Tour’, and they will play at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground on Monday, May 22, 2023. That will be the first gig of their European leg and the first of four UK dates, with the others taking place in July at London’s Wembley Stadium, at the Lytham Festival and at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Who are Def Leppard, what are their biggest hits and what have they said about Sheffield homecoming?

Legendary Sheffield rockers Def Leppard are set to play a homecoming gig at Bramall Lane Stadium on May 22, 2023, with co-headliners Mötley Crüe. Photo: Anna Plumley/Live Nation

Def Leppard, whose biggest hits include Hysteria, Love Bites and Pour Some Sugar on Me, have just completed a huge North American tour, for which more than 1.3 million tickets were sold. The world tour will begin on February 18 next year in Mexico City and conclude at Hampden Park on July 6.

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott said: “After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the US and Canada this year, we’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We’re looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!”

Mötley Crüe said: “We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!"

Mötley Crüe, who have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, will play at Sheffield's Bramall Lane Stadium alongside Def Leppard on May 22, 2023. Photo: Dustin Jack Photography

Who has sold the most albums worldwide out of Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe?

Def Leppard, consisting of lead vocalist Joe Elliott, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell on guitar, bassist Rick Savage, and Rick Allen on drums, have sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and in 2019 were inducted into the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Since 2018, their songs have been streamed a staggering 5.5 billion times, and their spectacular live shows have seen them heralded as the world’s greatest live rock band. In May, Def Leppard released their 12th studio album, Diamond Star Halos, which debuted at number one on both the Apple and Amazon Music charts.

Mötley Crüe, who hail from Los Angeles, have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. Their biggest hits include Kickstart My Heart and Home Sweet Home and is still regularly featured on hit TV shows like Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, helping to introduce them to a new audience.To buy tickets for the tour, visit motley.com & defleppard.com.

