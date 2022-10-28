News you can trust since 1887
Pulp tour 2023: Britpop heroes announce reunion dates with two Sheffield homecoming shows at Utilita Arena

Sheffield’s own Britpop heroes Pulp have announced the dates of their much-rumoured reunion tour – their first shows in a decade.

By Alastair Ulke
36 minutes ago - 2 min read

The number one band behind hits like Common People and Babies announced in a statement today that they are back for 10 exclusive dates in summer 2023 – including two shows at Utilita Arena Sheffield, and dates at Latitude Festival and London’s Finsbury Park.

The announcement follows months of anticipation after frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed in July this year that the band would be back for a reunion tour. He said in a statement today that encores only happen when ‘the crowd makes enough noise’.

The statement reads: “Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore? Well… An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So… We are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023. Therefore… Come along & make some noise. See you there.”

Sheffield's-own Britpop legends Pulp are back with 10 dates in summer 2023 for a reunion tour. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

    What dates are Pulp playing in 2023 and how can I get tickets?

    Tickets will go on sale on November 4 at 9am, and will be available at www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

    The dates confirmed for the Pulp reunion tour in summer 2023 are:

    May 26 - Bridlington Spa

    May 28 - Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender

    June 2023 - Dublin St Anne’s Park

    July 1 - London Finsbury Park

    July 7 - Glasgow TRNSMT Festival

    July 9 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

    July 12 - Cardiff International Arena

    July 14 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

    July 15 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

    July 21 – Suffolk Latitude Festival

    Pulp were formed by frontman Jarvis Cocker in Sheffield in 1978. In total they made seven studio albums between 1983 and 2001 and were regarded among the Britpop ‘big four’, along with Oasis, Blur and Suede.

    Its members have changed over the years, but the most recent reunion line-up in 2011 was frontman Jarvis Cocker, guitarist Russell Senior, keyboard/backing singer Candida Doyle, drummer Nick Banks, bassist Steve Mackey and guitarist Mark Webber.

    They haven't performed together since December 2012 when they played a homecoming gig in Sheffield. Jarvis regularly hosts a music show on Radio 4.

