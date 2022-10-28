The number one band behind hits like Common People and Babies announced in a statement today that they are back for 10 exclusive dates in summer 2023 – including two shows at Utilita Arena Sheffield, and dates at Latitude Festival and London’s Finsbury Park.

The announcement follows months of anticipation after frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed in July this year that the band would be back for a reunion tour. He said in a statement today that encores only happen when ‘the crowd makes enough noise’.

The statement reads: “Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore? Well… An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So… We are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023. Therefore… Come along & make some noise. See you there.”

Sheffield's-own Britpop legends Pulp are back with 10 dates in summer 2023 for a reunion tour. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Most Popular

What dates are Pulp playing in 2023 and how can I get tickets?

Tickets will go on sale on November 4 at 9am, and will be available at www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

The dates confirmed for the Pulp reunion tour in summer 2023 are:

May 26 - Bridlington Spa

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 28 - Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender

June 2023 - Dublin St Anne’s Park

July 1 - London Finsbury Park

July 7 - Glasgow TRNSMT Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

July 9 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

July 12 - Cardiff International Arena

July 14 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

July 15 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

July 21 – Suffolk Latitude Festival

Pulp were formed by frontman Jarvis Cocker in Sheffield in 1978. In total they made seven studio albums between 1983 and 2001 and were regarded among the Britpop ‘big four’, along with Oasis, Blur and Suede.

Its members have changed over the years, but the most recent reunion line-up in 2011 was frontman Jarvis Cocker, guitarist Russell Senior, keyboard/backing singer Candida Doyle, drummer Nick Banks, bassist Steve Mackey and guitarist Mark Webber.