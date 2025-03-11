The owner of a two-acre plot of land outside Sheffield has issued a statement amid calls to use it to alleviate traffic chaos.

The huge plot, which was earmarked for HS2, has been empty for 18 years.

In October, taxi drivers said they were at ‘breaking point’ over gridlock at the station at busy times and announced a permit payment strike.

Homes England owns the empty plot by the taxi rank at Sheffield station. | Google

Currently, taxis, Ubers and private cars all use Cross Turner Street to access the station causing gridlock at busy times that sees passengers miss trains and drives up air pollution.

Last week, The Star revealed East Midlands Railways’ plans to close a public pick-up point and car park and turn a taxi rank on Cross Turner Street into a 30-minute drop-off zone.

EMR says taxi numbers would have to fall by 30 per cent to 177 permits due to there being less room. It also says the Q-Park multi-storey car park could offer customers 15 minutes free. The site currently charges £2 for half-an-hour.

The problems prompted Star readers to again raise the empty land adjacent to the site.

Writing on The Star’s Facebook page, Jane Depaola, said: “Absolutely ridiculous, there is spare ground so why don't they expand the drop-off area?”

Sheffield station is gridlocked at busy times. | NW

Paul Gibson added: “The large area empty for 18 years is earmarked for housing. I wonder who they are planning to put there to live? Because no sane person would buy anything there.”

Gareth Johnstone suggested using the ground floor of a block of flats for parking.

He said: “Get on with the housing - or lose ownership of the site - and make the ground floor a short-stay car park for all passenger vehicles.”

Janet Cummings said: “Buy the spare ground that’s not used.”

Government agency Homes England owns the plot. The Star asked if using some of it for station traffic was a possibility, but it referred to the land being earmarked for use as part of the Sheffield Station Campus plan which includes a proposal for 900 flats and employment use.

The scheme also features a new bridge and other transport improvements. Work was “ongoing” to develop a business case, a spokesperson said.

They added: “Working in partnership through the Sheffield Station Campus Project Board, Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Combined Authority, Homes England, Network Rail and London Continental Railways have been working together on ambitious plans for the Station Campus and a new draft development framework is being produced.

“The new plan will see a new, mixed-use neighbourhood brought forward including residential and employment. We are looking at funding options and development partners so that Homes England's land, the building of the new bridge and other transport improvements are brought together comprehensively.

“Work is ongoing to develop a business case. Please see attached the Sheffield Together Annual Review that sets out further details including key areas of activity.”