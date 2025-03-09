Furious taxi drivers say plans to slash permit numbers and hike fees to cut traffic chaos at Sheffield station are “completely unfair.”

Cabbies are facing a 30 per cent reduction in permit numbers and a 65 per cent increase in the annual fee, to £1,140, with “no justification,” they say.

Other proposals include converting a taxi rank on Cross Turner Street into a 30-minute drop-off zone and closing the drop-off area and short-stay car park to the public.

They were drawn up by East Midlands Railway after criticism over gridlock at busy times as taxis, Ubers and private cars compete for space.

In October, black cab drivers called a payment strike and refused to renew £700 annual permits until EMR tackled the “chaotic traffic environment.”

Now, EMR is proposing to slash taxi numbers from 250 to 177, according to an internal document seen by The Star.

Nouman Khan, of Sheffield Taxi Trade Association, said it appeared EMR was trying to create animosity among drivers.

He added: “This so-called ‘solution’ is turning our livelihood into a rat race, pitting driver against driver instead of working towards a fair and balanced system.”

Hafeas Rehman, chairperson of Sheffield Taxi Trade Association, added: "We welcome a move in the right direction in trying to resolve a long-standing issue, but once again, taxi drivers are being penalised.

“We call upon EMR to do the right thing by allowing all permit holders to renew and freezing the permit fee until a plan is actually implemented.

“We ask: why should taxi drivers have to bankroll these changes? EMR and previous rail operators have been charging taxi drivers for years to work from the station taxi rank—where has that money gone?"

The East Midlands Railway document also proposes offering travellers 15 minutes free at the Q-Park multi-storey car park. The site currently charges £2 for half-an-hour.

But there are no changes proposed for an EMR staff car park, accessed via Turner Street. And private hire drivers will continue to use the site free.

Mike O’Callaghan, head of stations at East Midlands Railway, said the 30 per cent cut in taxi permits was due to the removal of a taxi rank on Cross Turner Street.

He added: “We recognise that this change may create difficulties for drivers, and we are committed to reviewing the number of permits available once the planned improvements are complete.

“Regarding private hire vehicles, we know that fairness is important. Private hire drivers are encouraged to move away from the taxi rank after dropping off passengers, and we are actively working with Sheffield City Council, Uber and Veezu to relocate private hire pick-ups to Cross Turner Street, ensuring a more structured and fair approach for all drivers.

“We understand the logic behind the request for 30 minutes of free parking at Q Park. However, as a publicly-funded organisation we have to ensure the efficient use of taxpayer money. Without knowing how many customers would use this space, we cannot justify paying a third party for potentially unused spaces.

“Instead, we have arranged for free pick-up and drop-off on Cross Turner Street and are working to highlight Q Park’s existing free facilities.

“Regarding the staff car park, this parking is provided for EMR, Northern and TransPennine Express staff under commercial agreements, particularly for train crews who rely on it as part of their shifts.

“However, we acknowledge the evolving needs of the station and the city, and the long-term future of this space is being considered as part of the wider redevelopment of the area.

“We appreciate the vital role taxi drivers play in serving Sheffield Station, and we remain committed to working with them to navigate these changes as smoothly as possible.”

The new taxi permit process will start on April 6, he added. And revenue generated by EMR was returned to the Treasury rather than being ring-fenced for specific purposes.