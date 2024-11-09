Pressure is building on railway bosses to sort traffic chaos at Sheffield station after the government urged them to tackle the issue.

Sheffield Taxi Trade Association complained to transport secretary, Sheffield MP Louise Haigh, about gridlock at busy times.

In a letter seen by The Star, the Department for Transport responded: “We have asked East Midlands Railway to ensure it is dealing with your concerns appropriately and will follow up with the operator to understand what steps it will take to address the issues you have raised.”

It comes as Sheffield City Council has ruled out using land in front of the station which has been empty for 18 years because it is a prime site reserved for development.

Hafeas Rehman, of Sheffield Taxi Trade Association, said instead they had put forward a plan to ban private hire cars from the station pick-up area and move them to Cross Turner Street.

Currently all taxis jockey for space at the lucrative spot, although only hackney cabs pay hundreds of pounds for an annual permit.

Mr Rehman said: “It would make a big difference to us. If you look at other stations they are segregated, at Sheffield the distinction is blurred.

“I think EMR doesn’t want to spend any money, which is why we have called a payment strike. So far only five per cent of 300 cabbies have renewed their permit.

“We are still frustrated, but with the government now involved we are hopeful EMR will come up with something positive.”

Earlier this week EMR said gridlock at busy times was due to private hire vehicles breaching a rule which bars them from picking up passengers outside the station.

Only black cabs have the “privilege” of collecting walk-up fares, it said.

But it has yet to respond to a question from The Star about enforcing its rules.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said he “completely sympathised” with the taxi drivers.

He added: “This has highlighted that something needs to be done in that area and our plans will bring about significant benefits to the station and surrounding area.”

No decision on how these issues will be dealt with has been made, he added.