Temporary workers have been hired as traffic marshalls to combat chaos at Sheffield railway station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Midlands Railway said they were to manage flow and prevent idling in drop-off areas.

It comes after the firm was accused of failing to enforce traffic rules because it did not want to spend money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic marshall in fluorescent vest at Sheffield station. | STTA

Taxis, private hire cars and private cars jockey for space and create gridlock on Cross Turner Street at busy times. Cabbies say it is costing them business, causing passengers to miss trains and creating air pollution.

An EMR spokesperson said: “We have implemented a temporary measure of using some agency staff to manage the flow of traffic at the station and prevent vehicles from idling in the drop off areas.

“We are also exploring a number of other measures to reduce the existing congestion and improve access for station users. These plans will be shared once the practicalities have been fully worked through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EMR has previously blamed unauthorised pick ups by private hire cars for congestion.

But private hire drivers - and many Star readers - have blamed the road layout, with all vehicles using the same entry and exit point.

Cabbies are refusing to pay their £700 annual permit to East Midlands Railway in protest.

Sheffield Taxi Trade Association complained to the Department for Transport and it said it had asked East Midlands Railway “to ensure it is dealing with concerns appropriately and will follow up with the operator to understand what steps it will take to address the issues you have raised.”