Radical plans to combat traffic chaos at Sheffield station could see a drop-off area and short-stay car park closed to the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People arriving by car would instead use a new 30-minute zone on Cross Turner Street, which is currently a taxi rank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing drop-off would become exclusively for private hire vehicles and the adjacent car park converted to ‘blue badge and contractor’ only.

Sheffield station is gridlocked at busy times. | NW

Black cabs would then have exclusive access to the main pick-up by the station doors.

The ideas are among more than a dozen in an East Midlands Railway internal document, dated February 24, seen by The Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after complaints from cabbies, private hire drivers and customers over gridlock at busy times that sees passengers miss trains and drives up air pollution.

In October, furious black cab drivers called a payment strike over the “chaotic traffic environment.”

Sheffield Taxi Trade Association said members would not renew their £700 annual permits until EMR tackled long-standing problems, including private hire drivers using the site for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EMR document proposes cutting the number of Hackney cab permits by 30 per cent to 177 and increasing the fee by 65 per cent, to £1,140.

It also says the Q-Park multi-storey car park could offer customers 15 minutes free parking, extended to 30 minutes by using the Q-Park app. The site currently charges £2 for half-an-hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council is exploring changes to traffic management on Turner Street, the document states. But there are no changes proposed for an EMR staff car park, accessed via Turner Street.

In November, the Department for Transport said it had given East Midlands Railway £166,000 to “develop a plan for their stations” and £65,000 to revamp the cycle hub at Sheffield station to boost alternative travel and cut congestion.

A huge plot in front of the station which has been empty for 18 years has been ruled out of any solution. Owned by Homes England, it has been earmarked for housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “The document that The Star has received is an internal document containing a range of options. At this time, we are still working through our plans and having ongoing discussions with the various parties affected."