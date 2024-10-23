Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Angry taxi drivers have called a payment strike over the “chaotic traffic environment” at Sheffield railway station - set to cost East Midlands Railway up to £200,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Taxi Trade Association says members will not renew their £700 annual permits until EMR - which manages the site - tackles long-standing problems.

Cabbies have announced a permit payment strike at Sheffield station. | NW

They include private hire drivers operating for free and hours of gridlock at busy times which makes them late for jobs, sees passengers miss trains and causes spikes in air pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Midlands Trains says as long as regulated and licensed private hire drivers do not encroach on the protected taxi rank, they are not breaking the law.

Nouman Khan, of Sheffield Taxi Trade Association, said access to the rank was regularly blocked by private hire drivers and motorists, leading to confrontations and verbal abuse. And years of complaints had been met with “empty promises” of action from EMR.

Midland Station suffers gridlock at peak periods. | NW

He added: “It’s time for EMR to step up and take responsibility for the situation at the station. We will continue to serve our passengers while advocating for the changes we need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sheffield taxi drivers are united in their demand for immediate action to improve conditions at the railway station and ensure fair treatment for all drivers operating in the area.”

Sheffield taxi drivers pay about £200,000-a-year for permits which they would now withhold, he added.

An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “We are in regular dialogue with the drivers who use the taxi rank, and we are aware of the congestion issues that can occur at peak times.

“As long as regulated and licensed private hire drivers do not encroach on the protected area of the taxi rank, they are not breaking the law. Passengers have a right to choose whom they wish to travel with, and likewise private hire drivers have every right to respond to passengers who have chosen to use their services for drop-off and collection by pre-booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working on a number of projects aimed at improving access for disabled customers to the pick-up/drop-off area at this part of the station, and also at reducing emissions that collect under the station canopy due to idling taxis. Our goal is to alleviate the existing congestion and enhance access for all station users, and we are continuing to work with our local partners to explore long-term solutions to these issues.”