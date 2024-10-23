Sheffield station: Furious cabbies announce payment strike over chaos at pick up point
Sheffield Taxi Trade Association says members will not renew their £700 annual permits until EMR - which manages the site - tackles long-standing problems.
They include private hire drivers operating for free and hours of gridlock at busy times which makes them late for jobs, sees passengers miss trains and causes spikes in air pollution.
East Midlands Trains says as long as regulated and licensed private hire drivers do not encroach on the protected taxi rank, they are not breaking the law.
Nouman Khan, of Sheffield Taxi Trade Association, said access to the rank was regularly blocked by private hire drivers and motorists, leading to confrontations and verbal abuse. And years of complaints had been met with “empty promises” of action from EMR.
He added: “It’s time for EMR to step up and take responsibility for the situation at the station. We will continue to serve our passengers while advocating for the changes we need.
“Sheffield taxi drivers are united in their demand for immediate action to improve conditions at the railway station and ensure fair treatment for all drivers operating in the area.”
Sheffield taxi drivers pay about £200,000-a-year for permits which they would now withhold, he added.
An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “We are in regular dialogue with the drivers who use the taxi rank, and we are aware of the congestion issues that can occur at peak times.
“As long as regulated and licensed private hire drivers do not encroach on the protected area of the taxi rank, they are not breaking the law. Passengers have a right to choose whom they wish to travel with, and likewise private hire drivers have every right to respond to passengers who have chosen to use their services for drop-off and collection by pre-booking.
“We are working on a number of projects aimed at improving access for disabled customers to the pick-up/drop-off area at this part of the station, and also at reducing emissions that collect under the station canopy due to idling taxis. Our goal is to alleviate the existing congestion and enhance access for all station users, and we are continuing to work with our local partners to explore long-term solutions to these issues.”
