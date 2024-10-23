Sheffield station: Furious cabbies announce payment strike over chaos at pick up point

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 09:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Angry taxi drivers have called a payment strike over the “chaotic traffic environment” at Sheffield railway station - set to cost East Midlands Railway up to £200,000.

Sheffield Taxi Trade Association says members will not renew their £700 annual permits until EMR - which manages the site - tackles long-standing problems.

Cabbies have announced a permit payment strike at Sheffield station.Cabbies have announced a permit payment strike at Sheffield station.
Cabbies have announced a permit payment strike at Sheffield station. | NW

They include private hire drivers operating for free and hours of gridlock at busy times which makes them late for jobs, sees passengers miss trains and causes spikes in air pollution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Follow all of the big news from the Blades down on Bramall Lane with our free daily Sheffield United newsletter.

East Midlands Trains says as long as regulated and licensed private hire drivers do not encroach on the protected taxi rank, they are not breaking the law.

Nouman Khan, of Sheffield Taxi Trade Association, said access to the rank was regularly blocked by private hire drivers and motorists, leading to confrontations and verbal abuse. And years of complaints had been met with “empty promises” of action from EMR.

Midland Station suffers gridlock at peak periods.Midland Station suffers gridlock at peak periods.
Midland Station suffers gridlock at peak periods. | NW

He added: “It’s time for EMR to step up and take responsibility for the situation at the station. We will continue to serve our passengers while advocating for the changes we need.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sheffield taxi drivers are united in their demand for immediate action to improve conditions at the railway station and ensure fair treatment for all drivers operating in the area.”

Sheffield taxi drivers pay about £200,000-a-year for permits which they would now withhold, he added.

An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “We are in regular dialogue with the drivers who use the taxi rank, and we are aware of the congestion issues that can occur at peak times.

“As long as regulated and licensed private hire drivers do not encroach on the protected area of the taxi rank, they are not breaking the law. Passengers have a right to choose whom they wish to travel with, and likewise private hire drivers have every right to respond to passengers who have chosen to use their services for drop-off and collection by pre-booking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are working on a number of projects aimed at improving access for disabled customers to the pick-up/drop-off area at this part of the station, and also at reducing emissions that collect under the station canopy due to idling taxis. Our goal is to alleviate the existing congestion and enhance access for all station users, and we are continuing to work with our local partners to explore long-term solutions to these issues.”

Related topics:SheffieldTrainsMotoristsDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice