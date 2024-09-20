Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield City Council has issued an update on plans to remodel the railway station area to give it the ‘wow factor’.

The authority wants to redevelop the huge plot immediately outside the station, build a major ‘cycle and footbridge’ over the tracks to Park Hill and ‘reconfigure’ the ‘under-utilised’ bus station for ‘high quality development’ and homes.

The aim is to create a ‘commercial, education and residential district’ with more than 2,500 flats in blocks up to 15 storeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plot outside Sheffield station has been empty for 18 years. | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council unveiled a £1.5bn plan for the Sheaf Valley in March 2020, calling it Sheffield’s ‘biggest ever’.

It evolved into the Sheffield Midland Station and Sheaf Valley Development Framework. The station area was rebranded ‘City Arrival’ in the authority’s Vision document in 2022 which states it is: ‘An area with a ‘wow factor’ for visitors of Sheffield.’

It adds: “The station district must be remodelled to become an integrated travel hub, making it easier and quicker to adopt public transport, interchange between transport modes and enabling walking and cycling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority wants to redevelop the huge plot immediately outside the station, build a major ‘cycle and footbridge’ over the tracks to Park Hill and ‘reconfigure’ the ‘under-utilised’ bus station for ‘high quality development’ and homes. | National World

The large plot outside the station has been empty for 18 years after being earmarked for HS2. A narrow high-sided footbridge independent of the station, on Cross Turner Street, is closed to the public.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said a new draft development framework was being produced and they were looking at funding and development partners so that the plot, the bridge and other transport improvements “could be brought together comprehensively.”

He said: “Sheffield is transforming, it’s changing into a greener, cleaner and more thriving city offering something for everyone whether you live here, work here or are visiting.

Coun Ben Miskell. | National World

“As part of the transformation across the city, we have ambitious plans to develop the area around the train station. Working with our partners at Homes England, London and Continental Railway and South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, a new draft development framework is being produced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new plan will see a new, mixed-use neighbourhood brought forward including residential, employment, and retail. We are looking at funding options and development partners so that the plot of land at Sheaf Square, the building of the bridge and other transport improvements are brought together comprehensively.”