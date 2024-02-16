Speedway: Niels-Kristian Iversen signs up for Kyle Howarth testimonial at Sheffield's Owlerton track
Former speedway grand prix star Niels-Kristian Iversen has added his name to Sheffield skipper Kyle Howarth's testimonial line-up.
The King’s Lynn rider joins Freddie Lindgren, Tobiasz Musielak, Rory Schlein and Simon Lambert in the Rest of the World line-up that will take on Sheffield on Thursday, March 14 (7.30pm) at Owlerton.
Howarth said: “Niels has always been a rider I have admired since he first rode in the UK
“He is a typical Dane, ultra professional with top class equipment.
“He has suffered a few injuries over the past few seasons but on his day he is as quick as anyone.
“I’m looking forward to having him ride in my meeting and he’s always easy to deal with.”
Iversen is also a seven time Danish champion, and finished as world number three at the end of the 2013 speedway GP series
Sponsorship packages for the event remain available - for more details e-mail [email protected] or search ‘Kyle Howarth Racing’ on Facebook.