World number two Freddie Lindgren has signed up to race at Owlerton in Sheffield skipper Kyle Howarth's testimonial.

The 38-year old Swede, who has not ridden for an English club since 2017, finished as running up to World Champion Bartosz Zmarzlik in the 2023 Speedway Grand Prix series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is also a former team mate of Howarth, with both having ridden for Wolverhampton in 2016 and 2017 in the top flight.

The 2024 speedway season at Owlerton will start with a testimonial for skipper Kyle Howarth. Picture: David Kessen

He and Australian Rory Schlein are the first two names announced for the Rest of the World team which will be riding against Sheffield at Owlerton.

The two will line-up for the Rest of the World side that will take on the 2024 Tru7 Group Tigers on Thursday, March 14 (7.30).

It means at least three of the 2024 Grand Prix line up are likely to be involved. Sheffield's 2024 line up includes GP stars Jack Holder and Tai Woffinden.

Howarth won the top-flight alongside Lindgren at Wolverhampton in 2016 before spending two-and-a-half seasons with Schlein at Monmore Green.

Lindgren last raced at Owlerton nine years ago when he finished runner-up at Ricky Ashworth’s benefit meeting.

Howarth said: “These were two of the first people I thought of for the opposition when I started planning my testimonial and it means a lot that they’ve agreed to ride.

“Freddie is a rider that matures with age and it’s an honour to have him riding in my testimonial meeting.

“He pushed himself to the limit in the World Championship last season and I’m sure he will be fighting for top spot again in 2024.

“We had some great times together riding for Wolverhampton including winning the league title.

“The fans love him and I’m sure there will be plenty of them travelling from the Midlands to watch him ride in my meeting.

“Rory is a great guy to have on your side in the pits. He wins races for fun and is so fast when he hits the front.

“We all thought he had retired from the sport a couple of years ago but he is back and riding as good as ever.

“He has had some pretty big crashes down the years but like most of us he loves riding his bike and entertains the fans on the terraces.

“I know how gutted he was last season when Wolves fell short in the league title race. He likes Sheffield and I’m sure he will be scoring plenty of points at my meeting.”