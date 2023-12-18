Speedway fixtures: Sheffield Tigers to start season with Kyle Howarth Testimonial at Owlerton
Sheffield Tigers confirm the new speedway season will start at Owlerton with their skipper's testimonial
The speedway season in Sheffield will start with a testimonial for long-serving Tigers star Kyle Howarth.
Tigers have announced the first speedway of the season at Owlerton will be their skipper's testimonial, on Thursday March 14.
It comes a week before the club start their Sports Insure Premiership title defence at home to Oxford, and will see the Tigers take on a world select.
Howarth has been a Tigers rider since 2016, during which time he has won trophies including the Premiership, the Premiership Cup, the Championship, and the Championship Pairs.
He said: “It’s a great honour to be granted a testimonial and I want to thank the Sheffield promotion for allowing me to host my meeting at Owlerton.
“I’ve had a great time at Sheffield over the years and hopefully this season we can retain the league title for all the loyal Tigers fans.
“I have already started sorting details out for the meeting and I can promise you there will be some star names and lots of entertainment on the night.
“I have a good team of people working with me behind the scenes and we will release more news as soon as we can.
“I’m hoping all the fans turn out in numbers and have a great night.”
The Premiership season starts the following week, with Oxford making their return to Owlerton for the first time since the team returned to British speedway.
Tru Plant Tigers first away meeting will be against Birmingham, who are returning to the Premiership, on Monday, March 25 (7.30).
Sheffield Tigers: 2024 speedway fixtures
MARCH
Thu 14 Kyle Howarth Testimonial Thu 21 Oxford Premiership R1 HOME
Mon 25 Birmingham Premiership R1 Away
Thu 28 Oxford Premiership R1 Away
APRIL
Mon 1 Belle Vue (12pm) KOC QF.1 Away
Thu 4 Belle Vue KOC QF.2 HOME
Thu 11 Leicester Premiership R1 Away
Thu 18 King's Lynn Premiership R1 HOME
Mon 22 King's Lynn Premiership R1 Away
Thu 25 Ipswich Premiership R1 Away
MAY
Thu 2 Belle Vue Premiership R1 HOME
Mon 13 Ipswich Premiership R1 HOME
Thu 23 Leicester Premiership R1 HOME
Mon 27 Belle Vue (12pm) Premiership R1 Away
Thu 30 Birmingham Premiership R1 HOME
JUNE
Mon 3 King's Lynn (provisional) KOC SF HOME
Thu 6 King's Lynn (provisional) KOC SF Away
Thu 27 King's Lynn Premiership R2 HOME
JULY
Mon 1 Oxford Premiership R2 Away
Thu 4 Leicester Premiership R2 Away
Thu 18 Birmingham Premiership R2 HOME
Mon 22 Birmingham Premiership R2 Away
Thu 25 Oxford Premiership R2 HOME
AUGUST
Thu 1 Leicester Premiership R2 HOME
Thu 8 Ipswich Premiership R2 HOME
Thu 15 Belle Vue Premiership R2 HOME
Thu 22 Ipswich Premiership R2 Away
Mon 26 Belle Vue (12pm) Premiership R2 Away
Thu 29 King's Lynn Premiership R2 Away