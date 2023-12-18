Sheffield Tigers confirm the new speedway season will start at Owlerton with their skipper's testimonial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The speedway season in Sheffield will start with a testimonial for long-serving Tigers star Kyle Howarth.

Tigers have announced the first speedway of the season at Owlerton will be their skipper's testimonial, on Thursday March 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes a week before the club start their Sports Insure Premiership title defence at home to Oxford, and will see the Tigers take on a world select.

Kyle Howarth

Howarth has been a Tigers rider since 2016, during which time he has won trophies including the Premiership, the Premiership Cup, the Championship, and the Championship Pairs.

He said: “It’s a great honour to be granted a testimonial and I want to thank the Sheffield promotion for allowing me to host my meeting at Owlerton.

“I’ve had a great time at Sheffield over the years and hopefully this season we can retain the league title for all the loyal Tigers fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have already started sorting details out for the meeting and I can promise you there will be some star names and lots of entertainment on the night.

“I have a good team of people working with me behind the scenes and we will release more news as soon as we can.

“I’m hoping all the fans turn out in numbers and have a great night.”

The Premiership season starts the following week, with Oxford making their return to Owlerton for the first time since the team returned to British speedway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tru Plant Tigers first away meeting will be against Birmingham, who are returning to the Premiership, on Monday, March 25 (7.30).

Sheffield Tigers: 2024 speedway fixtures

MARCH

Thu 14 Kyle Howarth Testimonial Thu 21 Oxford Premiership R1 HOME

Mon 25 Birmingham Premiership R1 Away

Thu 28 Oxford Premiership R1 Away

APRIL

Mon 1 Belle Vue (12pm) KOC QF.1 Away

Thu 4 Belle Vue KOC QF.2 HOME

Thu 11 Leicester Premiership R1 Away

Thu 18 King's Lynn Premiership R1 HOME

Mon 22 King's Lynn Premiership R1 Away

Thu 25 Ipswich Premiership R1 Away

MAY

Thu 2 Belle Vue Premiership R1 HOME

Mon 13 Ipswich Premiership R1 HOME

Thu 23 Leicester Premiership R1 HOME

Mon 27 Belle Vue (12pm) Premiership R1 Away

Thu 30 Birmingham Premiership R1 HOME

JUNE

Mon 3 King's Lynn (provisional) KOC SF HOME

Thu 6 King's Lynn (provisional) KOC SF Away

Thu 27 King's Lynn Premiership R2 HOME

JULY

Mon 1 Oxford Premiership R2 Away

Thu 4 Leicester Premiership R2 Away

Thu 18 Birmingham Premiership R2 HOME

Mon 22 Birmingham Premiership R2 Away

Thu 25 Oxford Premiership R2 HOME

AUGUST

Thu 1 Leicester Premiership R2 HOME

Thu 8 Ipswich Premiership R2 HOME

Thu 15 Belle Vue Premiership R2 HOME

Thu 22 Ipswich Premiership R2 Away

Mon 26 Belle Vue (12pm) Premiership R2 Away