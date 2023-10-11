Gallery shows all the riders who rode for Sheffield in the Premiership, including guests. How many do you remember?

Sheffield Tigers are Sports Insure Speedway Premiership champions - but only the seven riders who won at Owlerton last week will get medal.

Organisers of the competition provide medals for the seven TruPlant Tigers riders who raced, plus team manager Simon Stead and promoter Damian Bates.

But fans will no doubt remember the contributions of all the riders who appeared for the club this season, from those who featured in the main team, to those who appeared as guests in a season which saw some of the club's most important riders, including Jack Holder, Tai Woffinden, and Tobiasz Musielak, hit by serious injuries.

The club sealed their title with a dramatic second leg win over Ipswich last week.

They overturned an 18 point first leg deficit to win in the very last heat of the second leg.

We have put together a gallery, listing all the riders who appeared for Sheffield during this, their championship-winning season, from March to October.

How many of them had you remembered?

1 . Sheffield's 2023 Premiership heroes Sheffield battled through injuries to win the Speedway Premiership. But how many of the riders who appeared over the whole of the campaign do you remember? Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales

2 . Kyle Howarth (27) Kyle Howarth rode 27 times for Sheffield in the Premiership, lifting the trophy in the final. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales

3 . Tobiasz Musielak (20) Tobiasz Musielak made 20 appearances for Sheffield in the Premiership, before suffering in a broken leg riding in Poland in September. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales