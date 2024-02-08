Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield speedway icon Tobiasz Musielak is set to return to the city - as part of the line up for Tigers' skipper Kyle Howarth's testimonial.

The Polish star, who was one of the club's most popular riders during a successful two years spell with the club, has been confirmed as one of the riders taking part in a Rest of the World Team, which will race against the Sheffield Tigers team.

His confirmation comes just days after Howarth announced Simon Lambert, the Scunthorpe captain, in his line up.

Tobiasz Musielak. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Musielak's season was brought to an early end last season, when he suffered a broken leg in Poland, which ruled him out of the play offs, including the triumphant night at Owlerton which saw Tigers secure the Sports Insure Premiership title in an exciting come back against Ipswich.

He is due to spend the 2024 season riding for King’s Lynn.

He joins Freddie Lindgren, Rory Schlein and Simon Lambert for the Rest of the World Select who will be facing the 2024 Tru7 Group Tigers at Owlerton on Thursday, March 14 (7.30).

Howarth said: “Tobi is so quick around Sheffield and he played a major part in us getting to the play-offs last season.

“It’s going to be strange not seeing him in the home pits this year but I’m sure he’ll do a great job at King’s Lynn in the number one racejacket.

“I always wanted him involved in my testimonial as we got on so well as team mates and I’m pleased with how the opposition are shaping up.”