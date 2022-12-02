The Tru Plant Tigers' skipper has not only signed up for a seventh straight season in South Yorkshire, but club bosses have also moved to buy his contract from the British Speedway Promoters' Ltd.

Howarth, who won the second division with Sheffield in 2017 as well as the Premiership League Cup this year, has become a firm fans' favourite since arriving at Owlerton. And co-promoter Damien Bates says purchasing Howarth's contract is something they have been keen to do for a while.

"You can't go wrong with Kyle," Bates said. "He's a fully committed rider with a great attitude, he's fantastic to watch around Sheffield, he's a good team man both on and off the track and he's hugely popular with our supporters. He's part of the furniture at Sheffield now and it's hard to imagine a Sheffield side without him in it.

Long serving skipper Kyle Howarth, pictured, will be racing for Sheffield Tigers again next season – and has committed a longer-term future to the speedway club.

"We've been looking at adding him to our assets list for a couple of years now, but for one reason or another it hasn't happened. But investing in assets is vital for any club's future and so it made sense to get a firmer hold of someone like Kyle.

"He had what I'd say was another solid enough season in the Premiership in 2022.Having said that, I still think there's even more to come from him.The way the team is being built, I actually think it will help Kyle over the course of the season and I think we'll get even more out of him in 2023."

Howarth is the fifth signing to be announced by Sheffield for 2023, with Austrialian world cup winner and grand prix rider Jack Holder, Polish star Tobiasz Musielak, French rider David Bellego, and Englishman Lewis Kerr already confirmed.

Meanwhile, the club has started selling season tickets for next season, with the tickets available online via http://www.sheffield-speedway.com/ticketoffice.

