We have put together a gallery of 14 pictures which capture a great night as Sheffield win Speedway premiership

The fans have only waiting 94 years!

But the long wait felt worthwhile for the fans of Sheffield Tigers speedway club, as one of the oldest clubs in the sport finally lifted the top trophy in British speedway, beating Ipswich Witches to win the Sports Insure Speedway Premiership.

Tigers had lost the first leg in Suffolk by 18 points. But the club continued their recent fine home form to win 56-34 on the night and overturn the deficit in front of a packed Owlerton Stadium.

The victory over Ipswich came just a few weeks after the Tigers had lost to the East Anglian club in the Knockout Cup Final.

It was the second successive grand final for the Tigers, who narrowly lost last year to Belle Vue.

We have put together a gallery of 14 pictures of the celebrations at Owlerton after the heat 15 decider, with pictures of the triumphant Tigers, as well as three time world champion Tai Woffinden, who was ruled out for the end of Tigers' season after suffering a broken hand in the British grand prix in Cardiff last month.

Tai turned out to cheer his team mates on.

There are also pictures of some of the delighted fans

Take a look at our picture gallery below

1 . Warm embrace Team manager Simon Stead hugs Josh Pickering after Sheffield Tigers win the Speedway Premiership. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales

2 . Tai Woffinden Former world champions Tai Woffinden and Chris Holder after Sheffield Tigers win the Speedway Premiership. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales

3 . Jye Etheridge Jye Etheridge after Sheffield Tigers win the Speedway Premiership. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales