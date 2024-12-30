Transfer revelations, highlights and Windass response - Sheffield Wednesday recap after Preston North End loss
It looked, for a short period, like the Owls might keep their ‘comeback kings’ tag after Josh Windass fantastically levelled up following Emil Riis’ opener, however a penalty shortly afterwards made it 2-1 and then Riis grabbed another to put the game to bed - there would be no turnaround this time.
Wednesday did have their chances, though, and played well for large chunks of the game, but were the architects of their own downfall after a number of errors led to the game being taken out of their grasps - errors that Danny Röhl called out in the aftermath of the loss. You can check out some of what he had to say at the top of the page, while the highlights can be found below:
Windass, who scored the 100th goal of his career at Deepdale, also spoke about ‘individual errors’ after the game, admitting that he was frustrated with the result given the way that they’d played. You can watch some of his thoughts here:
For the rest of the fallout, including Röhl’s comments about the transfer window, check these articles out:
