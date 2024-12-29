Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Danny Röhl has eased any concerns that supporters may have had after Sheffield Wednesday’s Nathaniel Chalobah was substituted at half time.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chalobah made his first Championship start for the Owls at Deepdale after a difficult start to life at Hillsborough on the injury front, so when he was replaced at the break for Djeidi Gassama there were some that were worried he may have developed a new issue.

Thankfully, however, the Owls boss says that the decision to change the midfielder was a tactical one rather than it being because of any problems - or even his performance - as he sought to turn the tide in Wednesday’s favour after going in at the break 1-0 down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

“It was a case of bringing on Gass,” Röhl explained. “A guy who has a little bit more in one against one situations, it was the reason why I took Shea deeper. It was not about performance or something, we were 1-0 down and for me it was clear that we needed to be a little bit more offensive.”

Wednesday eventually went on to lose the game 3-1 as the Owls failed to mount another comeback, and now they have to put the game behind them as they shift focus to the midweek game against Derby County as 2025 gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls will receive a boost as Di’Shon Bernard returns to contention following his suspension in the last two fixtures, however they’re waiting to see if it’ll be a one in one out situation after Dominic Iorfa limped out of the 3-1 defeat in Lancashire on Sunday.