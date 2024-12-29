'Always the same players' - Sheffield Wednesday boss bemoans 'mistakes' as Owls fall to Preston North End
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wednesday did get themselves level through a fantastic Josh Windass goal after going in at the break 1-0 down following Emil Riis’ opener, however a penalty from Sam Greenwood and a second for Riis put the game to bed and Röhl’s men weren’t able to mount another comeback this time around.
The Owls were largely the architects of their own downfall as they gave the hosts too many chances, what the Owls boss referred to as ‘presents’, at Deepdale, and the German had no complaints about the result as Wednesday’s 2024 came to an end on a losing note.
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
Speaking to the media after the game, he said, “For me it was an unnecessary defeat today. We had our moments in the game, but when you conceded three goals it’s not enough, and to take something away you cannot do it again and again - it’s hard. We tried, we had our moments, even after 2-1 Josh had another big chance.
"But it’s football, we have to defend better and we have to stop our easy mistakes. The opponent isn’t needing much at the moment to score, and we’re giving them too many presents...
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
“How many goals have we conceded now from the second post? I think this is very often, it’s always the same players who do the mistakes, they have to step up. It’s about man-marking, looking to the ball, and then you can defend as a group. This is what we have to improve. You have the feeling that you control the game in the midfield, but the final actions in the box, to take something you have to be better. And that starts with a clean sheet.”
Wednesday now turn their attention to their New Years’ Day game against Derby County as they look to get bounce back from this defeat by picking up three points back on home soil as 2025 gets underway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.