The win over Sheffield Wednesday was Paul Heckingbottom’s favourite as Preston North End boss, he says.

Preston claimed all three points at Deepdale on Sunday afternoon as they put Danny Röhl’s side to the sword with some clinical attacking play, jumping on mistakes that the away side made that left their manager bitterly disappointed.

For Heckingbottom, though, it was a great day at the office as they went 14th in the Championship table, and he was pleased with how his side managed to adapt when his opposite number made alterations - something that he feels Röhl is very adept at doing.

Speaking to the media afterwards the PNE manager said, “That is my favourite win since I have been here. I really enjoyed it. There were moments of good football, but I really liked the heart, spirit and fight we showed as well. I thought it increased as the game went on so yeah, I loved that win... One thing that Wednesday do well, what Danny is prepared to do, is keep changing things. We had moments in the game where we got on top, they changed things - how they played out, for instance.

“But we were going wrong because we'd not been listening, didn't have the same fire and had got a few things wrong. We were not aggressive enough in certain areas of the pitch and at half-time that sort of masked my message to the players. I didn't talk about the good things we had done; we had to be better at those things... Whatever change they made we showed the will to deal with it and that's why it is my favourite win.”

Wednesday now head back to South Yorkshire to lick their wounds and prepare for next week’s game against Derby County as they return to Hillsborough in search of a victory to get 2025 started in the right way.