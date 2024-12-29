Sheffield Wednesday nervous on injury prognosis after Preston North End defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday will take a close look at the injury suffered by Dominic Iorfa at Preston North End - with manager Danny Röhl hinting at a nervousness that the issue could be a substantial one.

The long-time Wednesday defender left the field in the 77th minute of a clash in which he was not at his most comfortable, bringing down Josh Bowler in a clumsy challenge to hand Preston a 63rd-minute penalty that turned the tide of the game. He has been a regular over a congested Christmas period, starting three of the Owls’ last four games as suspension and illness has reduced the options available to Röhl at the back.

Iorfa received treatment on the field at Deepdale and was not able to continue. He left the field moving uneasily and appeared to be holding an upper leg muscle. He went straight down the tunnel for further treatment. Any serious injury would serve as a monster blow to the former Wednesday player of the year, who has suffered difficulties with long-term lay-offs in seasons gone by.

Grimacing when asked the question of Iorfa’s snap prognosis, Röhl told The Star: “I don’t know at the moment but when a player says it is not possible to go through and continue playing - and we know the history with Dom - it could be not good. But let’s see, we will check this in the next days and see who is available. Dish will be coming back, this is the positive side.”

Wednesday continue their whirlwind midwinter schedule with the welcoming of Derby County to Hillsborough on New Year’s Day. Di’Shon Bernard, suspended for their last two fixtures in which they have conceded six goals, is likely to step back in. Michael Ihiekwe remains unwell having been caught by an illness that has caused problems at Middlewood Road and Akin Famewo is a long-term absentee.