Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has revealed a communication breakdown between himself and owner Dejphon Chansiri with regard to the club’s transfer plans - just days out from the opening of the January transfer window.

Speaking to The Star after a 3-1 defeat at Preston North End on Sunday afternoon, the Owls boss once again gave off an air of frustration heading into a winter window he has explained will be important to the club’s progress if it has ambitions to ‘push for more’ in the Championship table this season.

Röhl has spoken for some weeks about the need for ‘big impact’ signings at S6, but has made clear he has been told some of his recommendations will not be possible. At Deepdale he reiterated a desire to bring in high quality players having previously spoken about the Premier League loans market as a potential hunting ground for signings of the quality of current loanees Shea Charles and James Beadle.

Now, speaking just a couple of days out from the opening of the window, a frustrated Röhl said no conversations have yet been had with Chansiri about the window and that he does not know whether those conversations are likely to take place. Röhl’s words and demeanour painted a confused picture with regard to Wednesday’s likely activity next month and delivered its own suggestion on the working relationship between manager and owner as things stand.

Candid in his frustrations in recent weeks, Röhl has said January will show ‘what the club’s ambition is’ and whether they match his own. Below is a word-for-word transcript of the revealing final minutes of Röhl’s post-match press conference at Preston in which the subject of January transfer planning was broached by The Star:

The next time we speak to you we’ll be in January. You’ve spoken a couple of times about maybe not being quite clear on what is or isn’t possible. Are you in that position now?

No.

What clarity would you like?

I think you know this better than me, the history. I think we see what we need. I see it every day. I know which group of players we have. We have a strong mentality and a great attitude but today especially, to win games, we have to be better as a defence and in front we need [gestures a money sign with his fingers] a special one.

We know that it’s a different process at Wednesday in terms of a case-by-case basis on transfers rather than a budget, but what sort of conversations have you had with the powers that be?

At the moment, there is no conversation.

No conversation at all?

No conversation.

That would not sound particularly healthy going into a January transfer window?

Let’s see.

(BBC Sheffield’s Andy Giddings): Are there plans to have any talks in that respect?

I don’t know.

(Back to The Star) Would that indicate to you that there isn’t anything available?

I have no answer at the moment. I try my best. I work 24/7 for this club. It is not on my table.