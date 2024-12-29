A 4/10 in mix-and-match Sheffield Wednesday ratings after Preston North End defeat

The Owls arrived at Deepdale full of form on the road but were faced with the task of coming back from behind once more and couldn’t make it stick - slack defence from an illness and suspension-hit backline cost them dearly as the Lancashire side ran out 3-1 winners.

What will frustrate the Owls all the more is that they had grappled control of so much of the game. It served as only their second away defeat in nine matches on the road.

Here are our mix-and-match ratings from an afternoon of what-could-have-been over the Pennines.

1 . James Beadle - 5 Made an excellent save midway through the second half. Will have wanted to get the match-sealing third out of harm's way.

2 . Yan Valery - 7 Contributed going forward particularly in the first half and made some important interventions going the other way - one instinctive block was vital.

3 . Dominic Iorfa - 4 Not his best day. Sloppy in possession, made a bundle of the penalty incident though he might claim he got the ball. Off injured with 15 or so to go. Won headers but otherwise it was a clumsy afternoon.