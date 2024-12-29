A 4/10 in mix-and-match Sheffield Wednesday ratings after Preston North End defeat

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 29th Dec 2024, 14:30 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday ended a hugely successful 2024 with a bitterly disappointing defeat at Preston North End.

The Owls arrived at Deepdale full of form on the road but were faced with the task of coming back from behind once more and couldn’t make it stick - slack defence from an illness and suspension-hit backline cost them dearly as the Lancashire side ran out 3-1 winners.

What will frustrate the Owls all the more is that they had grappled control of so much of the game. It served as only their second away defeat in nine matches on the road.

Here are our mix-and-match ratings from an afternoon of what-could-have-been over the Pennines.

Made an excellent save midway through the second half. Will have wanted to get the match-sealing third out of harm's way.

1. James Beadle - 5

1. James Beadle - 5

Contributed going forward particularly in the first half and made some important interventions going the other way - one instinctive block was vital.

2. Yan Valery - 7

2. Yan Valery - 7

Not his best day. Sloppy in possession, made a bundle of the penalty incident though he might claim he got the ball. Off injured with 15 or so to go. Won headers but otherwise it was a clumsy afternoon.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 4

3. Dominic Iorfa - 4

Made an excellent block on 50 minutes to keep the score at 1-0. Looked robust for the main part. Calm in possession.

4. Max Lowe - 6

4. Max Lowe - 6

