Paterson has been Mr. Versatile for the Owls this season, playing in a whole host of positions during their injury crisis, all the way from centre back to leading the line. At this point only five players have played more minutes for the club in 2021/22 than he has.

So when a collision in the Shrewsbury Town half early into the game at New Meadow over the weekend left the Scottish international crumpled in a heap holding his knee, Darren Moore will have been holding his breath.

He got up and played on, but then shortly afterwards he went down again and was ultimately forced off the field and replaced by Ciaran Brennan.

The Star understands, however, that – after scans on his injury this week – Paterson’s injury is not as bad as first feared, and indications are that he should be back playing at some point this month as he looks to re-join his teammates out on the field.

Wednesday have a lot of injury concerns that they’re working through at present as the likes of Jack Hunt and Florian Kamberi also missed the defeat at Shrewsbury, however there is hope that a number of players could be back in contention when they return to action against Plymouth Argyle next weekend.

‘Pato’ has missed four league games this season so far, and will be eager to make sure he doesn’t have to sit out too many more.