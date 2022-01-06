Sheffield Wednesday’s form 'isn't acceptable' as Owls look to remedy things

The Owls had been on a 12-game unbeaten run before a Covid-19 outbreak at the club meant that games against Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion were postponed, with Moore getting just three days of full training in before the doomed trip to Sunderland.

Wednesday went on to lose 5-0 at the Stadium of Light before a visit to Shrewsbury Town ended in a 1-0 loss over the weekend, and Moore admitted afterwards that he was disappointed that the consistency that they had seemed to find had been lost.

And while the Owls boss admits that there’s no special formula, he did say that he couldn’t accept the way that the last two games had gone.

Speaking after the defeat at New Meadow, Moore said, “You have to find that rhythm again… There were stages at the start of the season where I saw similarities with that and we have worked incredibly hard to find that consistency and that the team is difficult to beat and is relentless.

“We have to look at what has happened over the course of the last two games. We have lost two games in four days and when you are connected to a club like Sheffield Wednesday, we know that isn’t acceptable.

“The break has definitely damaged our rhythm without a doubt. How do you get it back? You get it back by working, there is no special formula, you can't hide or duck away from it.

Darren Moore wants Sheffield Wednesday to get their consistency back.

“It is only us that is going to get that rhythm back.”

Wednesday now have just over a week to try and get some players off the injury table and back out on the training ground before they play host to Plymouth Argyle on January 14th, and Moore will be eager for a reaction from his players against a side that have already beaten them 3-0 on two occasions this season.